Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Household's Q2 operating profit up on non-cosmetics biz

All Headlines 14:41 July 23, 2020

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- LG Household & Health Care Ltd. said Thursday its second-quarter operating profit inched up 0.6 percent from a year earlier on robust performance of its non-cosmetics business amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

Operating profit came to 303.3 billion won (US$252.9 million) in the April-June period, compared with 301.5 billion won in the same period the previous year, the major South Korean cosmetics and household goods maker said in a regulatory filing.

The outcome was better than the market consensus of 274.8 billion won in operating profit in a poll conducted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News Agency, on 16 local brokerage houses.

This image, provided by LG Household & Health Care, shows the logo of the South Korean cosmetics and household goods maker. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Revenues declined 2.7 percent on-year to 1.78 trillion won last quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic hit its sales at duty-free outlets, a key sales channel of local cosmetics makers.

"The virus outbreak had a significant negative impact on the company's sales, but except for sales linked to duty-free stores, other business segments posted strong growth," it said.

In the first half, the company logged a record high operating profit of 637 billion won, up 2.1 percent from the previous year.

Sales fell 0.7 percent on-year to 3.68 trillion won, and net profit rose 0.3 percent to 438.8 billion won.

Cosmetics sales declined 11.5 percent on-year to 1.99 trillion won in the first six months of the year.

Despite the pandemic, sales of its high-end skincare lineup -- the History of Whoo -- surpassed 1 trillion won.

Sales of its household goods business posted solid growth by rising 26.4 percent on-year to 941.5 billion won.

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#LG Household #earnings #pandemic
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!