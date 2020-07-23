16 new COVID-19 cases linked to Seoul church
All Headlines 15:08 July 23, 2020
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Sixteen new coronavirus virus cases have been identified in relation to a Protestant church in Seoul, officials said Thursday.
The infections, tallied at 2 p.m., traced to Sarang Church in the eastern Seoul ward of Songpa, according to officials.
An infection was first identified Monday. Details on when the additional infections occurred were not immediately available.
The ward office said it has so far tested 136 people who visited the church between July 1-20. Eleven of them have tested positive.
