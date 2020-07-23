Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hana Financial Group Q2 net profit up 4.2 pct. to 693.9 bln won

All Headlines 15:28 July 23, 2020

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 693.9 billion won (US$ 579.5 million), up 4.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 937.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 980.7 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 42.9 percent to 6.23 trillion won.

The operating profit was 14.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
