KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hyundai M&F INS 23,150 DN 450
SKNetworks 5,140 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 6,220 DN 120
LotteFood 331,000 DN 3,000
ORION Holdings 13,100 DN 200
KCC 138,000 DN 4,500
SBC 11,100 DN 250
KISWire 15,950 DN 350
LGInt 15,750 UP 300
Daesang 26,500 0
NEXENTIRE 5,230 DN 70
CHONGKUNDANG 135,500 UP 8,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,470 UP 480
SK Discovery 45,600 DN 650
BoryungPharm 16,550 UP 900
L&L 10,850 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 117,000 0
Donga Socio Holdings 100,500 0
SK hynix 82,400 DN 800
Youngpoong 510,000 DN 2,000
SamsungF&MIns 179,000 DN 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,000 DN 150
Kogas 25,500 DN 300
Hanwha 23,250 DN 600
DB HiTek 30,750 UP 350
CJ 85,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiEng&Const 34,800 DN 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,950 DN 350
DOOSAN 44,650 DN 2,600
LOTTE 33,000 UP 1,700
CJ LOGISTICS 150,500 DN 4,500
Yuhan 53,300 UP 800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 69,600 DN 2,100
ShinhanGroup 30,500 UP 50
HITEJINRO 42,300 DN 600
AmoreG 52,300 DN 1,400
HyundaiMtr 124,500 UP 6,000
TaekwangInd 700,000 DN 6,000
SsangyongCement 4,895 DN 50
KAL 18,600 DN 500
