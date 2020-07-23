Hyundai M&F INS 23,150 DN 450

SKNetworks 5,140 DN 50

DongkukStlMill 6,220 DN 120

LotteFood 331,000 DN 3,000

ORION Holdings 13,100 DN 200

KCC 138,000 DN 4,500

SBC 11,100 DN 250

KISWire 15,950 DN 350

LGInt 15,750 UP 300

Daesang 26,500 0

NEXENTIRE 5,230 DN 70

CHONGKUNDANG 135,500 UP 8,000

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,470 UP 480

SK Discovery 45,600 DN 650

BoryungPharm 16,550 UP 900

L&L 10,850 DN 100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 117,000 0

Donga Socio Holdings 100,500 0

SK hynix 82,400 DN 800

Youngpoong 510,000 DN 2,000

SamsungF&MIns 179,000 DN 4,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,000 DN 150

Kogas 25,500 DN 300

Hanwha 23,250 DN 600

DB HiTek 30,750 UP 350

CJ 85,000 DN 1,500

HyundaiEng&Const 34,800 DN 800

CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,950 DN 350

DOOSAN 44,650 DN 2,600

LOTTE 33,000 UP 1,700

CJ LOGISTICS 150,500 DN 4,500

Yuhan 53,300 UP 800

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 69,600 DN 2,100

ShinhanGroup 30,500 UP 50

HITEJINRO 42,300 DN 600

AmoreG 52,300 DN 1,400

HyundaiMtr 124,500 UP 6,000

TaekwangInd 700,000 DN 6,000

SsangyongCement 4,895 DN 50

KAL 18,600 DN 500

(MORE)