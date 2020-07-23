KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DaelimInd 87,100 DN 2,400
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11400 DN400
KiaMtr 36,700 UP 900
POSCO CHEMICAL 73,800 UP 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 43,700 DN 1,350
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,750 DN 1,400
Shinsegae 209,500 DN 4,000
LG Corp. 72,600 DN 600
Nongshim 367,500 DN 500
SGBC 29,150 DN 250
Hyosung 66,000 DN 1,100
Binggrae 62,300 UP 600
GCH Corp 26,900 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,030 DN 230
POSCO 195,500 DN 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 68,400 DN 1,600
SAMSUNG SDS 173,500 DN 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,050 0
KUMHOTIRE 2,990 DN 45
LotteChilsung 103,000 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 45,900 DN 1,050
SamsungElec 54,100 DN 600
NHIS 8,800 DN 220
LS 43,850 DN 800
GC Corp 233,500 UP 500
GS E&C 27,000 DN 700
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,250 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 385,500 DN 2,500
KPIC 122,500 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,720 DN 320
SKC 70,500 UP 3,100
GS Retail 35,250 DN 750
Ottogi 558,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 94,000 DN 2,700
HtlShilla 70,400 DN 400
Hanmi Science 35,250 UP 650
SamsungElecMech 141,500 DN 500
Hanssem 107,500 UP 1,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,100 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 32,100 DN 200
