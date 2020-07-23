Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:41 July 23, 2020

KSOE 89,000 DN 1,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 26,250 DN 150
OCI 56,900 DN 3,300
LS ELECTRIC 61,600 UP 2,800
KorZinc 403,500 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,700 DN 80
SYC 60,000 UP 500
F&F 83,600 DN 700
MERITZ SECU 3,185 DN 105
HMM 5,200 UP 10
KumhoPetrochem 89,000 DN 400
KEPCO 19,400 DN 400
Mobis 211,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,300 DN 300
SKCHEM 238,500 UP 6,500
HDC HOLDINGS 9,380 UP 100
S-1 85,000 DN 700
S-Oil 62,200 DN 800
Hanchem 154,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 38,800 UP 850
DWS 21,500 DN 400
UNID 41,600 DN 200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,500 DN 6,000
IS DONGSEO 42,800 UP 1,550
LG Innotek 160,500 DN 4,000
SamsungSecu 29,000 DN 600
KG DONGBU STL 12,350 DN 250
SKTelecom 211,500 DN 3,000
S&T MOTIV 42,850 UP 1,650
HyundaiElev 46,500 DN 1,600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 23,150 UP 100
Hanon Systems 9,260 DN 200
SK 230,000 DN 5,500
DAEKYO 4,105 DN 20
GKL 12,900 DN 300
Handsome 33,300 UP 700
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,800 UP 950
BukwangPharm 41,550 UP 3,800
Asiana Airlines 3,765 DN 45
COWAY 76,000 DN 1,500
(MORE)

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
