KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,400 DN 900
IBK 8,250 DN 100
NamhaeChem 7,810 DN 10
DONGSUH 19,050 UP 400
BGF 4,200 DN 95
SamsungEng 12,300 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 108,000 DN 3,000
PanOcean 3,615 DN 65
SAMSUNG CARD 28,300 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 17,650 DN 50
KT 23,850 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL149500 DN2500
LOTTE TOUR 17,000 UP 300
LG Uplus 11,600 DN 500
SAMSUNG LIFE 46,550 DN 1,400
KT&G 80,800 DN 1,000
DHICO 8,610 UP 30
LG Display 12,750 DN 150
Kangwonland 23,200 DN 700
NAVER 284,000 UP 14,000
Kakao 329,500 UP 11,500
NCsoft 811,000 DN 50,000
DSME 24,050 DN 100
DSINFRA 7,140 DN 80
DWEC 3,490 DN 40
Donga ST 93,000 UP 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,300 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 373,000 UP 2,000
DongwonF&B 190,000 0
KEPCO KPS 29,400 DN 650
LGH&H 1,341,000 DN 42,000
LGCHEM 532,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO E&C 16,400 DN 600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,400 DN 900
HALLA HOLDINGS 28,050 UP 350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,350 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 74,100 DN 900
Celltrion 322,000 UP 500
Huchems 16,300 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 110,000 UP 3,000
