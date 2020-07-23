KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,700 DN 1,100
KIH 51,300 0
LOTTE Himart 30,950 DN 650
GS 35,700 DN 400
CJ CGV 19,800 DN 100
LIG Nex1 32,100 UP 100
Fila Holdings 33,900 DN 1,200
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,650 DN 250
HANWHA LIFE 1,485 DN 65
AMOREPACIFIC 165,500 DN 2,000
LF 12,150 DN 50
FOOSUNG 7,990 DN 150
SK Innovation 132,000 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 24,200 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 35,850 DN 350
Hansae 10,850 DN 150
LG HAUSYS 61,900 DN 800
Youngone Corp 24,900 DN 400
KOLON IND 35,700 DN 500
HanmiPharm 251,500 UP 6,500
BNK Financial Group 5,140 DN 30
emart 113,500 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY255 50 UP350
KOLMAR KOREA 44,300 DN 1,350
HANJINKAL 89,100 DN 4,400
DoubleUGames 73,200 DN 3,100
CUCKOO 81,100 DN 1,700
COSMAX 91,100 DN 2,100
MANDO 24,050 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 775,000 DN 15,000
INNOCEAN 47,500 UP 650
Doosan Bobcat 27,200 UP 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,600 DN 250
Netmarble 125,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S236000 DN1000
ORION 134,000 DN 1,000
JWPHARMA 38,900 UP 2,850
BGF Retail 127,000 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 22,100 UP 200
WooriFinancialGroup 8,820 DN 40
