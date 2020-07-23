19th-century Buddhist painting returned from Britain
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- A 19th-century Buddhist painting, which was believed to have been shipped out of the country during the 1950-53 Korean War, has been brought back home from Britain, a Buddhist sect said Thursday.
The Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism said a ceremony was held at the Memorial Hall of Korean Buddhist History and Culture in downtown Seoul to celebrate the return of the Assembly of Tejaprabha Buddha.
The painting arrived here from Britain on June 28 and will be sent to its original owner, Songgwang Temple in Suncheon, about 415 kilometers south of Seoul.
It is believed that the painting was produced by the Suncheon temple in 1898.
The silk painting, measuring 141 centimeters in width and 102 cm in length, features a radiant seated figure of the Buddha flanked by standing Buddhist saints symbolizing the sun and the moon.
The Jogye order said the restoration of the precious Buddhist painting was made possible by earnest efforts by the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation and Songgwang Temple.
It said the cultural heritage foundation discovered last month that the Assembly of Tejaprabha Buddha was put up for auction abroad and passed the information over to the Jogye order.
It is difficult to specify when and how the painting was taken out of the Suncheon temple but the Jogye order speculates that its offshore shipment may have taken place during the Korean War.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
2
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
3
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
4
Former Filipino amb. in S. Korea placed on Interpol's wanted list
-
5
Gov't to expand job insurance, IT jobs under New Deal project
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
2
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
3
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
4
Seoul mayor's ex-secretary makes new sexual harassment allegations
-
5
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
1
Giant panda born in S. Korea for 1st time via natural mating
-
2
Police unlock late Seoul mayor's iPhone in probe of his death
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
(3rd LD) Cluster infections, imported cases push new virus cases above 60
-
5
U.S. push for troop flexibility could boost chances of off-peninsula USFK missions