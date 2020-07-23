Unification minister nominee comes under intense ideological test by opposition lawmakers
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister nominee Lee In-young came under intense scrutiny during a parliamentary confirmation hearing Thursday for being a former leader of a student activist group regarded by many as pro-North Korea.
During the hearing, the main opposition United Future Party's (UFP) lawmakers who belong to the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs and unification brought into question Lee's past as the inaugural chairman of what was then the country's biggest college student group, Jeondaehyeop, or the National Council of Student Representatives, in the 1980s.
UFP Rep. Tae Young-ho, formerly a ranking North Korean diplomat who defected to the South, accused Lee of having followed the communist North's official guiding Juche Ideology while he led the group.
Tae asked if the nominee could openly pledge to have ideologically converted away from Juche.
Lashing out at the accusation, Lee said, "I certainly make it clear that I was not a Juche follower at that time, and I am not one now."
"I wonder if such a (demand for) ideological conversion is explicitly required in North Korea, but here in South Korea, we have freedom of thought and conscience. ... It seems to me that you have little understanding of democracy in the South," Lee said.
Other UFP lawmakers, including Rep. Park Jin and Rep. Cho Tae-yong, joined Tae in zeroing in on ideology.
Citing a statement from Jeondaehyeop that described South Korea's inaugural Rhee Syng-man administration as a puppet of the United States, Park asked if Lee thinks the same way now.
Lee refused to directly answer the question, only saying, "There are varying opinions on the matter."
Cho asked if Lee supports the presence of American troops stationed in the country.
"I am concluding that the U.S. troops' stationing in South Korea is rightful for the strategic balance in Northeast Asia, as well as (the maintenance of) the Korea-U.S. alliance," Lee noted in response.
Lee was also grilled over his son's military exemption and prodded to present medical records that could prove the waiver of military service given to his son on medical grounds.
The UFP lawmakers' questions about ideology became a source of bipartisan bickering during the parliamentary hearing, as ruling party lawmakers, including Rep. Kim Young-ho, labeled it as "an insult to the National Assembly."
The assembly is legally required to endorse or refuse the confirmation of Lee by Monday. Even if lawmakers refuse, the president is empowered to press ahead with the appointment of Lee.
