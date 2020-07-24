(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 24)

Chief of staff Noh Young-min, who sold off his two apartments, after controversy first for selling one apartment in the local city of Cheongju, is likely to be retained. Kim Jo-won, senior secretary for civil affairs who owns two apartments in Seoul, reportedly decided to sell one, and may well be retained. It is questionable whether the number of homes should be a standard for replacements but the chief executive needs troops that will align to his policy stance of stabilizing housing prices.