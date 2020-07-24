(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 24)

Regardless of ever-deepening concerns, the DP is trying to railroad revolutionary real estate bills — including the three bills on leases and rents — in an extraordinary session of the Assembly in July after turning a deaf ear to the criticism that tax and regulations alone cannot reduce soaring apartment prices. Real estate bills proposed by DP lawmakers include one that justifies criminal punishment of high-level officials with more than one home. Despite the apparent need to strengthen ethical standards for government officials, such an approach denies our Constitutional values, including private ownership.