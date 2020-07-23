Galaxy S20 to support Germany's electronic ID system
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its Galaxy S20 smartphone will be the first mobile device to support Germany's national electronic ID system following its collaboration with German partners.
The South Korean electronics giant joined hands with the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), Bundesdruckerei GmbH, a leading German high-tech security firm, and Deutsche Telekom Security GmbH, a cyber-security specialist, to develop a security solution that allows users to securely store their National ID on their smartphone as an eID.
Germany plans to commence its eID system later this year.
"All four partners developed a holistic security architecture centered around the foundation of smartphone security -- the hardware," Samsung said. "Thanks to a highly secure chip built directly into the phone, information can be stored locally on the device and gives users full control over their data."
Samsung said its Galaxy S20 lineup, comprised of the S20, the S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra, will be the first smartphones to comply with the BSI's eID security framework for sovereign use.
The Galaxy S20 series will be able to provide a "Substantial" level of services under the European Union's eIDAS regulation, which is designed to ensure EU citizens' use of their national eID across borders and prevent possible misuse of their IDs.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
2
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
3
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
4
Former Filipino amb. in S. Korea placed on Interpol's wanted list
-
5
Gov't to expand job insurance, IT jobs under New Deal project
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
2
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
3
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
4
Seoul mayor's ex-secretary makes new sexual harassment allegations
-
5
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
1
Police unlock late Seoul mayor's iPhone in probe of his death
-
2
Giant panda born in S. Korea for 1st time via natural mating
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
(3rd LD) Cluster infections, imported cases push new virus cases above 60
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) In 'If I Had Your Face,' Frances Cha hopes to provide context of choices frowned on in S. Korea