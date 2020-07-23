Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Hundreds of soldiers tested for virus after contact with counselor linked to Army unit cluster infection
SEOUL -- Hundreds of soldiers took coronavirus tests after coming into contact with an outside counselor confirmed to have the virus, officials said Thursday, following revelations he visited other military units in addition to a front-line base that reported at least 14 cases this week.
Two of the 14 at the Army unit in Pocheon, some 45 kilometers north of Seoul, first tested positive Tuesday after showing COVID-19 symptoms the previous day, and the remaining 12 were found to have the virus after contact with the two colleagues.
----------------
Moon, reassured by S. Korea's arms technologies, vows more investment
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in made a rare on-site inspection Thursday of South Korea's development of advanced weapon systems and pledged no let-up in support for the sector, which he said is crucial in South Korea's self-defense and peace efforts.
"Going forward, the government will continue to invest in the defense science and technology field with a strong commitment to defense, for which we take responsibility on our own, and peace on the Korean Peninsula," he said on a visit to the headquarters of the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul.
----------------
FM Kang to hold diplomatic strategy meeting amid growing U.S.-China tensions
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will host a diplomatic strategy meeting next week, her office said Thursday, as South Korea seeks a coherent strategy to keep clear of geopolitical tensions between the United States and China.
The third Strategic Coordination Meeting on Foreign Affairs is set for Tuesday amid friction between the two major powers over the U.S.' recent order to close the Chinese consulate in Houston, China's claims to the South China Sea and its sweeping security law for Hong Kong.
----------------
16 new COVID-19 cases linked to Seoul church
SEOUL -- Sixteen new coronavirus virus cases have been identified in relation to a Protestant church in Seoul, officials said Thursday.
The infections, tallied at 2 p.m., traced to Sarang Church in the eastern Seoul ward of Songpa, according to officials.
----------------
N. Korea ranks worst in nuclear material security: report
SEOUL -- North Korea's handling of nuclear materials remains the worst in the world, a nonprofit group of experts said Thursday.
According to the report by the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), a Washington-based group working to curb the threat of nuclear terrorism and accidents, North Korea ranked the last among the 22 countries reviewed in terms of the security of its nuclear materials, scoring just 19 points out of a total of 100.
----------------
S. Korea striving to implement space program as planned, upgrade capabilities
SEOUL -- South Korea will redouble efforts to meet a preset timetable for the launch of a locally built rocket and the development of satellites, as well as to upgrade its overall space capabilities, the science ministry said Thursday.
Under the plan, Seoul is set to launch its first locally built Nuri space rockets, deploy next-generation 500-kilogram satellites and send orbiter probes to the Moon in the 2020-2022 period, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
----------------
LG Display commences mass production of OLED panels at Guangzhou plant
SEOUL -- LG Display Co., a major South Korean display panel maker, announced Thursday it has started the mass production of OLED sheets at its Chinese plant after months of delay amid the pandemic.
LG Display High-Tech China Co., the company's 8.5-generation OLED display factory in Guangzhou, China, is capable of producing 60,000 sheets of glass substrate a month, according to LG Display.
----------------
Kia Motors Q2 net profit down 100 pct. to 126.3 mln won
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 126.3 million won (US$ 0.1 million), down 100 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 145.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 533.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 21.6 percent to 11.36 trillion won.
