FM Kang's husband sells stake in Seoul studio amid pressure against multiple home owners

All Headlines 17:55 July 23, 2020

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The husband of Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has sold his stake in a studio flat in Seoul, a real estate document showed Thursday, as controversy persists over high-ranking officials' ownership of multiple homes amid the country's housing shortage.

Last Thursday, her husband sold the stake -- one-eighth of the studio ownership -- for 9.75 million won (US$8,148). He bought the stake in 2007. It was one of the three real estate properties that Kang's family owned

The sale of the stake came after Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called earlier this month for high-ranking public officials with multiple homes to sell their houses and keep only one amid growing public outcry over the housing shortage and rising apartment prices.

After the sale of the stake, Kang's family has two homes in Seoul -- one for the family and the other for her mother.

This photo, taken on July 22, 2020, shows Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha speaking during a parliamentary interpellation session at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

