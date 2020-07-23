Cheong Wa Dae issues message of comfort for late mayor's alleged sexual abuse victim
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in broke its silence Thursday about the politically sensitive issue related to the allegations that late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon sexually harassed a former secretary, conveying a message of comfort to the victim.
"We offer words of comfort to the victim," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said at a press briefing when asked about the presidential office's position on the matter.
Park was found dead earlier this month after his former secretary filed a sexual harassment complaint with police against him. In his suicide note, Park wrote he feels sorry to "everyone" but did not mention the accusations.
Cheong Wa Dae's statement came a day after the accuser, who remains anonymous, openly demanded through her lawyer that relevant authorities conduct a thorough probe into her suffering "in accordance with a legitimate and reasonable procedure."
Kang said Cheong Wa Dae maintains a "firm stance" against any sexual misconduct by senior civil servants and the position that protecting victims should be a top priority.
He added that Cheong Wa Dae would wait for the results of the ongoing investigation to detail its position on the case.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
2
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
3
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
4
Former Filipino amb. in S. Korea placed on Interpol's wanted list
-
5
Gov't to expand job insurance, IT jobs under New Deal project
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
2
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
3
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
4
Seoul mayor's ex-secretary makes new sexual harassment allegations
-
5
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
1
Police unlock late Seoul mayor's iPhone in probe of his death
-
2
Giant panda born in S. Korea for 1st time via natural mating
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
(3rd LD) Cluster infections, imported cases push new virus cases above 60
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) In 'If I Had Your Face,' Frances Cha hopes to provide context of choices frowned on in S. Korea