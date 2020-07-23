Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Cheong Wa Dae issues message of comfort for late mayor's alleged sexual abuse victim

All Headlines 18:25 July 23, 2020

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in broke its silence Thursday about the politically sensitive issue related to the allegations that late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon sexually harassed a former secretary, conveying a message of comfort to the victim.

"We offer words of comfort to the victim," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said at a press briefing when asked about the presidential office's position on the matter.

Park was found dead earlier this month after his former secretary filed a sexual harassment complaint with police against him. In his suicide note, Park wrote he feels sorry to "everyone" but did not mention the accusations.

Cheong Wa Dae's statement came a day after the accuser, who remains anonymous, openly demanded through her lawyer that relevant authorities conduct a thorough probe into her suffering "in accordance with a legitimate and reasonable procedure."

Kang said Cheong Wa Dae maintains a "firm stance" against any sexual misconduct by senior civil servants and the position that protecting victims should be a top priority.

He added that Cheong Wa Dae would wait for the results of the ongoing investigation to detail its position on the case.

Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok issues a statement, in this file photo. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Cheong Wa Dae #sexual abuse
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!