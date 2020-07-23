Boat collision causes oil spill off southwestern coast
SINAN, South Korea, July 23 (Yonhap) -- An oil spill caused by a ship collision has contaminated the waters off the country's southwestern coast, the Korea Coast Guard said Thursday.
The accident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near a seawall construction site at a port in the southwestern island of Gageo, South Jeolla Province.
A 78-ton tugboat at the site crashed into a 800-ton barge and sank completely in two hours, according to the Mokpo office of the Korea Coast Guard. The tugboat carried 24 tons of oil, including bunker fuel oil.
The Coast Guard, the county office and environmental activists have so far managed to clean up 8 tons of oil.
"We're concerned as the spilt oil can affect nearby fish farms and fishing operations," an official at the Sinan county government said.
Coast Guard authorities believe that the tug was holed after not being able to withstand the impact due to its old age. The boat was salvaged Thursday and will be inspected to investigate the cause of the accident.
"The owner of the vessel argues that it had passed a safety test, but we're planning to review how a 60-year-old tugboat was used in the construction site in the beginning," a Coast Guard official said.
(END)
-
1
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
2
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
3
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
4
Former Filipino amb. in S. Korea placed on Interpol's wanted list
-
5
Gov't to expand job insurance, IT jobs under New Deal project
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
2
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
3
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
4
Seoul mayor's ex-secretary makes new sexual harassment allegations
-
5
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
1
Police unlock late Seoul mayor's iPhone in probe of his death
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
3
Giant panda born in S. Korea for 1st time via natural mating
-
4
(3rd LD) Cluster infections, imported cases push new virus cases above 60
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) In 'If I Had Your Face,' Frances Cha hopes to provide context of choices frowned on in S. Korea