Two killed in heavy rain in Busan
BUSAN, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Two people died after being trapped inside a flooded underpass in this southern port city of Busan, firefighters said Friday.
As heavy rain pounded the city, the 3.5-meter-high underpass was flooded by 10:18 p.m. Thursday, with the water level reaching the 2.5-meter mark.
With vehicles trapped inside, firefighters rescued eight people and sent them to the hospital, but two of them, identified as a man apparently in his 60s and a woman in her 30s, died.
Rescue operations were also under way in other parts of the city.
Three people were rescued from a hotel garage around 10:15 p.m. Shortly after, three more people were rescued from the basement of a nursing home.
As of midnight, a total of two people had been killed and 32 rescued amid the downpour, firefighters said.
The Korea Meteorological Administration has issued heavy rain warnings for many parts of the country, including Seoul and Busan.
(END)
-
1
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
2
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
3
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
4
Former Filipino amb. in S. Korea placed on Interpol's wanted list
-
5
Gov't to expand job insurance, IT jobs under New Deal project
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
2
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
3
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
5
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
1
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
2
Police unlock late Seoul mayor's iPhone in probe of his death
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea's economy shrinks 2.9 pct in Q2, worst since 1997 financial crisis