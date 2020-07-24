U.S. official says N.K. must return to diplomatic engagement

"Assistant Secretary Stilwell encouraged EAS countries to address pressing regional security challenges," it said. "These include Beijing's imposition of draconian national security legislation in Hong Kong, which flouts (China's) commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984; the Rohingya crisis and escalating violence in Rakhine state; and the DPRK, which must abide by U.N. Security Council Resolutions and return to diplomatic engagement."