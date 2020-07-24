Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korean economy's 'reverse growth' pace faster than expected (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party-controlled National Assembly not properly working yet (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea's economy contracts 3.3 pct in Q2, worst since Asian financial crisis (Donga llbo)
-- Corona economy panic tantamount to financial crisis in late 1990s (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Trump hints at additional close of Chinese diplomatic missions, Beijing threatens retaliation (Segye Times)
-- 'Uncontrollable' housing prices continue to soar (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korean economy's 'reverse growth' shock, it contracts 3.3 pct in Q2 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Umbrella union KCTU votes against labor agreement with gov't, business (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling party leader agrees on 'relocation of administrative capital' but says it requires constitutional revision (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korean economy contracts 3.3 pct in Q2, worst since Asian financial crisis (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Medical school admissions to be tentatively expanded, 4,000 more students to be selected over 10 years (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea enters a recession as exports collapse (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Assembly panel chief Song suggests Trump invite NK leader's sister to US (Korea Herald)
-- Hallyu resurgent in Japan amid diplomatic rift (Korea Times)
