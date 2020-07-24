Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:00 July 24, 2020

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korean economy's 'reverse growth' pace faster than expected (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party-controlled National Assembly not properly working yet (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea's economy contracts 3.3 pct in Q2, worst since Asian financial crisis (Donga llbo)
-- Corona economy panic tantamount to financial crisis in late 1990s (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Trump hints at additional close of Chinese diplomatic missions, Beijing threatens retaliation (Segye Times)
-- 'Uncontrollable' housing prices continue to soar (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korean economy's 'reverse growth' shock, it contracts 3.3 pct in Q2 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Umbrella union KCTU votes against labor agreement with gov't, business (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling party leader agrees on 'relocation of administrative capital' but says it requires constitutional revision (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korean economy contracts 3.3 pct in Q2, worst since Asian financial crisis (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Medical school admissions to be tentatively expanded, 4,000 more students to be selected over 10 years (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korea enters a recession as exports collapse (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Assembly panel chief Song suggests Trump invite NK leader's sister to US (Korea Herald)
-- Hallyu resurgent in Japan amid diplomatic rift (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!