Friday's weather forecast

July 24, 2020

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/20 Rain 60

Incheon 26/20 Rain 60

Suwon 27/20 Rain 60

Cheongju 25/22 Rain 80

Daejeon 24/22 Rain 80

Chuncheon 26/20 Rain 80

Gangneung 25/19 Rain 90

Jeonju 24/22 Rain 80

Gwangju 24/22 Rain 80

Jeju 27/24 Sunny 70

Daegu 26/22 Rain 80

Busan 25/22 Rain 70
