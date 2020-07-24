Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S-Oil remains in red in Q2

All Headlines 09:26 July 24, 2020

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 66.9 billion won (US$ 55.7 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 164.3 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 90.5 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 44.8 percent to 3.45 trillion won.

The operating loss was 137.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
