Defense chief congratulates United Nations Command on 70th founding anniversary

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Jeong kyeong-doo expressed gratitude to the United Nations Command Friday for its decadeslong commitment to peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, as the command marked the 70th anniversary of its foundation.

The U.S.-led UNC was established on July 24, 1950, based on the UN Security Council Resolution 84, just a month after the outbreak of the Korean War. It is the unified command structure for the multinational military forces supporting South Korea.

The Armistice Agreement was signed to halt the war on July 27, 1953, and UNC has since been in charge of implementing the agreement.

"UNC has made profound contributions to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, as well as the development of the Republic of Korea," Jeong said in a message sent to UNC Commander Gen. Robert Abrams.

"South Korea will continue to respect the role and function of the UNC following the envisioned transition of wartime operational control," the minister said, asking for its continued commitment to the maintenance of the Armistice and peace on the peninsula.

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo (L) and Gen. Robert Abrams who commands the United Nations Command, U.S. Forces Korea and the Combined Forces Command, toast during a forum in Seoul on Sept. 5, 2019, in this photo provided by the defense ministry.

