Baseball fans expected to be allowed in stadiums starting next week
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Baseball fans will likely be able to watch games at stadiums in South Korea beginning next week in what the country's prime minister described as a "cautious step" to help strike a balance between the anti-coronavirus fight and the daily lives of the people here.
The nation opened this year's pro baseball season in early May, a month later than normal, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Games have been played without fans in the stands. They have enjoyed games on TV or online.
"In today's meeting, (we) will discuss ways for the resumption of entry by pro sports fans into stadiums," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said at the start of a daily interagency session in Seoul on Friday on how to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
He said the move reflects the expectations of many people and called it one of the "cautious steps to find a point of balance" between the anti-virus campaign and normal life.
Fans will be allowed into stadiums "starting from a minimal number" on the premise of thorough health care measures.
Chung gave no details during his brief opening remarks, saying there would be an announcement following the meeting.
His aides said the government has decided to let fans attend baseball games beginning on Sunday. They added that the number of spectators will be capped probably at 10 percent of the total accommodation capacity.
Other pro sports such as football and golf are likely to follow suit as well. Football fans are likely to be able to watch games starting on Aug. 1.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
