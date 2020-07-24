LG Electronics launches 48-inch OLED TV in S. Korea
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Friday its 48-inch OLED TV will hit store shelves in South Korea following the product's successful overseas launch.
LG's 48CX OLED TV, which will become available Saturday, is priced at 1.89 million won (US$1,570).
The 48-inch TV was released in European countries and Japan last month. In some markets, the TV was sold out in the first week of its launch.
LG said it expects the product to create demand for premium midsize TVs, adding that the 48CX OLED TV will be a good option for those who are seeking to buy second TVs for their homes or gaming screens.
LG said the TV offers vivid, sharper 4K picture quality on the 48-inch display, with its pixel density comparable with that of 96-inch 8K TVs. It also supports NVIDIA's G-Sync Compatible that delivers a better gaming experience to users.
LG's OLED TV lineup also includes 55-, 65-, 77- and 88-inch models. The company is the largest OLED TV producer in the world.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
2
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
3
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
4
Former Filipino amb. in S. Korea placed on Interpol's wanted list
-
5
Gov't to expand job insurance, IT jobs under New Deal project
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
5
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
1
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
2
Two killed in heavy rain in Busan
-
3
Police unlock late Seoul mayor's iPhone in probe of his death
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high