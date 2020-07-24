Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon replaces five secretaries; ex-vice defense minister installed in NSC

All Headlines 10:26 July 24, 2020

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Suh Choo-suk, former vice defense minister, as the No. 2 official at Cheong Wa Dae's national security office Friday in a reshuffle of his secretaries.

Suh replaces Kim You-geun, deputy director of national security, and he will double as chief of the secretariat of the National Security Council (NSC).

Suh served as vice defense minister from 2017-2019, having worked as presidential secretary for unification and security issues under the Roh Moo-hyun administration in the 2000s.

Suh Choo-suk, named deputy director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security, in a file photo (Yonhap)

Moon also named Yeo Han-koo, a senior official at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, as secretary for New Southern and New Northern policies.

Ha Dong-soo, who is charge of housing policy at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, was named secretary for land, infrastructure and transport.

Do Jae-hyung, professor at Ewha Womans University's school of law, was tapped as secretary for employment and labor.

The president picked Yoo Geun-heag, head of the population policy office at the Ministry of Health and Welfare Secretary, as secretary for social policy.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!