(2nd LD) (News Focus) Baseball, football leagues prepared to reopen stadiums on short notice

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the start of the KBO's regular season was pushed back from March 28 to May 5, and the 10 KBO teams have played the whole season to this point in front of empty stands due to infection concerns. The K League season was supposed to have kicked off on Feb. 29 but instead it began on May 8, and the 12 teams in the top-flight K League 1 have also been playing without fans.