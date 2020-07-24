Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Imported commercial car sales dip 12 pct in June

All Headlines 10:41 July 24, 2020

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea fell 12 percent last month from a year earlier on an economic slowdown, an industry association said Friday.

The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles fell to 324 units in June from 366 a year earlier, according to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA).

"Demand for commercial vehicles has been on the decline since last year amid a slowing economy. This year, the new coronavirus outbreak is also weighing on vehicle sales," a KAIDA official said.

Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large share of the domestic commercial vehicle market.

Five major imported commercial vehicle brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans in South Korea.

From January to June, overall sales fell 18 percent to 2,101 from 2,569 in the year-ago period, KAIDA said.

