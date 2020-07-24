Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea renews pledge to supply more homes in greater Seoul

All Headlines 11:19 July 24, 2020

SEJONG, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top economic policymakers on Friday renewed a pledge to supply more homes in Seoul and its neighboring area, the finance ministry said.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and senior policymakers held a meeting earlier in the day and discussed measures to help resolve housing supply shortage in the densely populated area, the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting included Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, raising speculation that some military-owned land may be used to build homes.

Earlier this month, the government announced its toughest measures yet to rein in rising housing prices, as a series of steps, including tax hikes and loan regulations, failed to put a brake on soaring home prices.

Record-low interest rates and excess liquidity, which has been pumped into the market to help revive the virus-hit economy, have contributed to soaring home prices, analysts said.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (C), who doubles as deputy prime minister for economic affairs, speaks at a press conference at the government complex in Seoul on July 10, 2020, to announce South Korea will raise property ownership tax rates for multiple home owners in the latest move to curb housing prices. (Yonhap)

