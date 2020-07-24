Mirae Asset Daewoo raises US$600 mln through eurobond sale
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean brokerage house Mirae Asset Daewoo Co. said Friday it has raised US$600 million by issuing dollar-denominated eurobonds to Asian and European investors.
The two-tranche debt is comprised of three-year bonds worth $300 million, with the remainder maturing in five years, Mirae Asset Daewoo said. The three-year bonds carry an annual interest rate of 2.215 percent, and the five-year debt yields 2.625 percent per year.
The securities company said the flotation was nearly 6.7 times oversubscribed, with about 160 domestic and foreign institutions taking part.
Mirae Asset Daewoo floated $300 million worth of three-year, dollar-denominated bonds in 2018, becoming the first domestic brokerage house to do so. Last year, it issued three-year sustainable bonds worth $300 million and five-year general bonds worth $300 million.
A Mirae Asset Daewoo official said the securities firm will continue floating mid- and long-term bonds at home and abroad in an effort to improve financial health.
(END)
