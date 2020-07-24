Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 July 24, 2020

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
July 18 -- N.K. leader Kim discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting

20 -- N.K. leader strongly rebukes officials for building Pyongyang hospital 'in careless manner'

23 -- N. Korean leader inspects chicken farm under construction

-- Senior U.S. official says N.K. must return to diplomatic engagement
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!