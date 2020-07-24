Key developments on North Korea this week
All Headlines 16:00 July 24, 2020
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
July 18 -- N.K. leader Kim discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
20 -- N.K. leader strongly rebukes officials for building Pyongyang hospital 'in careless manner'
23 -- N. Korean leader inspects chicken farm under construction
-- Senior U.S. official says N.K. must return to diplomatic engagement
