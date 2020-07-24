Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea claims it is developing coronavirus vaccine
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus on its own, Pyongyang's science research council said Saturday.
According to a report posted on Mirae, the website run by the North's State Commission of Science and Technology, its scientists are currently conducting clinical trials to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.
The report said the vaccine development is led by a medical biology institute under the North's Academy of Medical Science using angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2).
------------
N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presided over a Central Military Commission meeting of the ruling Workers' Party and discussed "the key issues of further bolstering a war deterrent of the country," state media reported Sunday.
The meeting held on Saturday also examined the "strategic mission" of major military units for coping with the "military situation around the Korean Peninsula" and approved "major key munitions production plan indices," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"The enlarged meeting discussed issues of intensifying the party's education and guidance of commanders and political officials of the people's army" and "stressed the need to thoroughly arm the young commanding officers," the KCNA said.
------------
N.K. paper touts N.K.-Russia ties on occasion of 20th anniv. of declaration on bilateral cooperation
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper touted its friendly relations with Russia on Sunday on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the two countries' landmark declaration on multifaceted cooperation.
The Rodong Sinmun, the daily of the North's ruling Workers' Party, called the declaration a historical milestone in the two countries' relations and said the bilateral ties will further strengthen in a way that benefits peoples of the two countries.
Then-North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and Russian President Vladimir Putin adopted the declaration aimed at further deepening bilateral cooperation during the latter's first visit to Pyongyang on July 19, 2000.
------------
N.K. leader strongly rebukes officials for building Pyongyang hospital 'in careless manner'
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un strongly criticized officials for carrying out the construction of a large-scale general hospital "in a careless manner" and ordered the replacement of all of those responsible, state media said Monday.
Kim made the remarks during a "field guidance" trip to the construction site for Pyongyang General Hospital, one of his top-priority projects he has vowed to complete by Oct. 10, the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party. He attended its groundbreaking ceremony in March, calling it a "crucial task" for the country's public health.
"After hearing a detailed report on the overall situation of the construction from the construction coordination commission on the spot, he pointed out serious problems in economic organization for the construction," the Korean Central News Agency said.
------------
N.K. paper stresses surveillance on possible virus spread through imported goods
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Monday for increased surveillance against the possibility of the inflow of the coronavirus via imported goods as it is striving to stave off an outbreak of the highly contagious disease.
North Korea's media outlets have intensified calls for antivirus efforts since leader Kim Jong-un demanded "maximum alert" against COVID-19, saying complacency will lead to an "unimaginable and irretrievable crisis."
"Recently, customs authorities in a country reported that the coronavirus had been found from package paper of an imported food item," said the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling Workers' Party.
------------
N. Korea to hold conference of war veterans to celebrate end of Korean War
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will hold a national conference of war veterans to celebrate the 67th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, state media said Wednesday.
The Korean War ended in an armistice signed on July 27, 1953, which leaves South and North Korea technically in a state of war. The North called the war the Fatherland Liberation War and designated the armistice signing date as Victory Day.
"The 6th National Conference of War Veterans is to be held here on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the Korean people's victory in the great Fatherland Liberation War," the Korean Central News Agency said.
------------
N. Korea's main paper urges ideological education for youth
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Wednesday stressed the importance of ideological education for the younger generations, saying that "class consciousness can never be inherited."
The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North's ruling Worker's Party, made the appeal in an editorial, referring to the youth as "a new generation that has neither been exploited or suppressed nor experienced the harsh realities of war."
"Raising class awareness among the younger generations and training them is a matter of life or death in passing down the achievements of socialism," the paper said, stressing that ideological education is crucial to protecting the communist regime.
------------
N. Korea loses 210,000 hectares of forest area over decade: report
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has lost around 210,000 hectares of forest area over the past decade, a U.N. agency's report showed Wednesday, pointing to the worsening deforestation problem in the communist state.
According to the report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), North Korea's forest area stood at 6.03 million hectares this year, down from 6.24 million hectares in 2010.
The decline is in line with a steady shrinkage in forest area in North Korea over the past three decades.
------------
N. Korean leader inspects chicken farm under construction
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a chicken farm under construction, voicing hope that it will "make significant contributions to the dietary life of our people," state media reported Thursday.
Kim made the "field guidance" trip to the construction site for Kwangchon Chicken Farm in Hwangju County, North Hwanghae Province, in the country's southwest, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"The construction of the chicken farm is what the Party had planned and has put lots of efforts to from a long time ago, and as it is a farm which the Party expects to make significant contributions to the dietary life of our people, the Party has paid deep attention to it," Kim was quoted as saying.
(END)
-
