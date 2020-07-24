Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Moon's adviser pushes for inter-Korean city-to-city cooperation projects
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- A new foreign policy adviser to President Moon Jae-in is pushing for cooperation projects among the cities of the two Koreas, his aide said Sunday, in his first public initiative since his appointment earlier this month.
Im Jong-seok, Moon's former chief of staff, is seeking to craft memorandums of understanding (MOUs) between the nonprofit Foundation of Inter-Korean Cooperation and 30 South Korean cities to link them with their sister cities in North Korea. Im is the foundation's chief.
"Currently, efforts are under way to seek the MOUs between the foundation and regional municipalities," an aide to Im told Yonhap News Agency over the phone.
------------
Suing N. Korea over liaison office demolition not viable option: unification ministry
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Suing North Korea seeking compensation over its demolition of a South Korean-built joint liaison office is not a viable option, the unification ministry said Monday, renewing a pledge to pursue dialogue with Pyongyang to recover damages.
The remarks came after minister nominee Lee In-young reacted negatively to the idea of filing a lawsuit to seek compensation from the North for blowing up the joint liaison office in its border city of Kaesong, in a paper submitted to the National Assembly ahead of his parliamentary confirmation hearing.
"In regard to the demolition of the inter-Korean liaison office, we clearly need to review various ways to remedy our damage, and we have been doing that for awhile," Yoh Sang-key, the ministry's spokesperson, told reporters during a regular press briefing.
------------
Minister nominee calls for humanitarian cooperation with N.K. independently of 'working group' with U.S.
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea should pursue inter-Korean humanitarian cooperation independently of the "working group" forum set up to coordinate North Korea policy with the United States, unification minister nominee Lee In-young said Tuesday.
Lee, a four-term lawmaker, made the remarks during a meeting with reporters in central Seoul, adding that "small-scale trade" with the North especially in humanitarian areas could be a way to overcome restraints posed by global sanctions in expanding cross-border exchange and cooperation.
"My opinion has been that there should be separation between solutions that need to be found through the working group and things that we can do on our own," Lee said. "For example, humanitarian areas related to eating, suffering and things that people want to see before they die can be pursued on our own without consultations through the working group."
------------
S. Korea closely consulting with U.S. to seek 'creative solution' to resuming Mt. Kumgang tour: ministry
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is looking for a "creative solution" through consultations with the United States to resume a long-suspended tour program to North Korea's Mount Kumgang in the form of individual tours, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
South Korea has been considering individual tours to the scenic mountain as a way to restart the tour project without violating sanctions on Pyongyang so as to move reconciliation with the North forward.
The program's formal resumption requires a sanctions waiver as it involves bulk cash transfer to the North.
------------
U.N. expert requests meeting with unification ministry amid concerns over leafleting
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- A United Nations special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights situation has requested a meeting with the unification ministry, a ministry official said Wednesday, amid reports the rapporteur is concerned about South Korea's measures to restrict the activities of defector groups.
Tomas Ojea Quintana voiced concerns over the South Korean government's measures against North Korean defector groups and said he would get in touch with Seoul to request information, in an interview with Voice of America and Radio Free Asia on Wednesday (local time).
The United Nations may also "issue a formal communication with the government of South Korea, calling for a balanced management of the regulation and control of civil society organizations," he was quoted as saying.
------------
N.K. could react positively if S. Korea, U.S. exercise flexibility on joint drills: minister nominee
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea could respond if South Korea and the United States exercise flexibility on their summertime joint military exercises as it could be seen as a "new message" for Pyongyang, unification minister nominee Lee In-young said Thursday.
Lee made the remarks during a parliamentary confirmation hearing as military authorities of South Korea and the U.S. are in discussion on whether to scale back or call off a major combined exercise reportedly scheduled for next month amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
"Should we exercise flexibility, such as downsizing the scale by around half or moving maneuver areas south of the Han River, North Korea could respond accordingly," Lee said when asked about what impact such drills would have on inter-Korean relations.
------------
Unification minister nominee comes under intense ideological scrutiny by opposition lawmakers
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister nominee Lee In-young came under intense scrutiny during a parliamentary confirmation hearing Thursday for being a former leader of a student activist group regarded by many as pro-North Korea.
During the hearing, the main opposition United Future Party's (UFP) lawmakers who belong to the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs and unification brought into question Lee's past as the inaugural chairman of what was then the country's biggest college student group, Jeondaehyeop, or the National Council of Student Representatives, in the 1980s.
UFP Rep. Tae Young-ho, formerly a ranking North Korean diplomat who defected to the South, accused Lee of having followed the communist North's official guiding Juche Ideology while he led the group.
(END)
