Hyundai Wia turns to loss in Q2
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 4.83 trillion won (US$ 4 billion), shifting from a profit of 649.4 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 3.85 trillion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 2.98 trillion won a year ago. Sales fell 35.9 percent to 121.36 trillion won.
The operating profit was 11622.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
