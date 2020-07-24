NH Investment & Securities Q2 net profit up 114.3 pct. to 230.5 bln won
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- NH Investment & Securities Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 230.5 billion won (US$ 191.9 million), up 114.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 296.3 billion won, up 94.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 46.5 percent to 1.97 trillion won.
The operating profit was 15.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
