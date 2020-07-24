KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 42,850 DN 1,800
SBC 11,500 UP 400
Hyundai M&F INS 23,150 0
Daesang 26,050 DN 450
KISWire 15,800 DN 150
LotteFood 327,500 DN 3,500
SKNetworks 5,060 DN 80
ORION Holdings 13,000 DN 100
KCC 136,500 DN 1,500
LGInt 15,350 DN 400
NEXENTIRE 5,220 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 139,000 UP 3,500
DongkukStlMill 5,990 DN 230
DaelimInd 86,500 DN 600
AmoreG 53,400 UP 1,100
HyundaiMtr 122,500 DN 2,000
BukwangPharm 39,950 DN 1,600
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,700 DN 1,100
TaekwangInd 692,000 DN 8,000
SsangyongCement 4,895 0
KAL 18,400 DN 200
Yuhan 56,500 UP 3,200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11300 DN100
KiaMtr 36,900 UP 200
JWPHARMA 39,500 UP 600
Donga Socio Holdings 103,000 UP 2,500
SK hynix 83,700 UP 1,300
Youngpoong 501,000 DN 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,350 UP 550
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,450 UP 500
SamsungF&MIns 177,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 31,950 UP 1,950
Kogas 25,500 0
Hanwha 22,850 DN 400
DB HiTek 30,150 DN 600
CJ 85,200 UP 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,410 UP 1,940
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 69,800 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 30,500 0
HITEJINRO 41,600 DN 700
