KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ LOGISTICS 152,500 UP 2,000
SK Discovery 46,950 UP 1,350
BoryungPharm 17,000 UP 450
L&L 10,800 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 42,900 DN 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,450 DN 300
Shinsegae 208,000 DN 1,500
Nongshim 367,000 DN 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 71,300 DN 2,500
SGBC 28,700 DN 450
Hyosung 68,700 UP 2,700
LOTTE 31,750 DN 1,250
LG Corp. 72,100 DN 500
Binggrae 62,100 DN 200
GCH Corp 26,650 DN 250
DB INSURANCE 45,800 DN 100
SamsungElec 54,200 UP 100
NHIS 8,630 DN 170
IlyangPharm 95,600 UP 1,600
LS 42,450 DN 1,400
GC Corp 226,000 DN 7,500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 27,700 DN 550
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,030 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 375,500 DN 10,000
GS E&C 26,800 DN 200
KPIC 122,500 0
LotteChilsung 101,000 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,530 DN 190
SKC 69,200 DN 1,300
SPC SAMLIP 67,000 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG SDS 170,500 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,550 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 2,965 DN 25
POSCO 194,000 DN 1,500
GS Retail 35,250 0
Ottogi 552,000 DN 6,000
F&F 82,200 DN 1,400
MERITZ SECU 3,145 DN 40
HtlShilla 70,100 DN 300
Hanmi Science 35,150 DN 100
(MORE)
-
1
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
2
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
3
Former Filipino amb. in S. Korea placed on Interpol's wanted list
-
4
Gov't to expand job insurance, IT jobs under New Deal project
-
5
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
5
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
1
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
2
Two killed in heavy rain in Busan
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
5
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul dogged by cluster infections, daily imported cases in double digits for month