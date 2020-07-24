KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElecMech 137,500 DN 4,000
Hanssem 104,000 DN 3,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,250 UP 150
KSOE 88,300 DN 700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 25,950 DN 300
OCI 53,500 DN 3,400
LS ELECTRIC 60,300 DN 1,300
KorZinc 395,500 DN 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,620 DN 80
SYC 59,900 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 31,650 DN 450
IS DONGSEO 44,850 UP 2,050
S-Oil 61,700 DN 500
LG Innotek 156,000 DN 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 173,000 DN 1,500
HMM 5,170 DN 30
HYUNDAI WIA 38,150 DN 650
KumhoPetrochem 89,300 UP 300
Mobis 203,500 DN 8,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,900 DN 400
HDC HOLDINGS 9,390 UP 10
S-1 85,000 0
Hanchem 147,500 DN 7,000
DWS 21,000 DN 500
UNID 41,650 UP 50
KEPCO 19,500 UP 100
SamsungSecu 28,800 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 12,050 DN 300
SKTelecom 208,000 DN 3,500
S&T MOTIV 41,450 DN 1,400
HyundaiElev 46,000 DN 500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,600 DN 550
Hanon Systems 9,130 DN 130
SK 224,500 DN 5,500
DAEKYO 4,140 UP 35
GKL 12,900 0
Handsome 32,700 DN 600
Asiana Airlines 3,665 DN 100
COWAY 74,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,200 DN 1,200
(MORE)
-
1
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
2
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
3
Former Filipino amb. in S. Korea placed on Interpol's wanted list
-
4
Gov't to expand job insurance, IT jobs under New Deal project
-
5
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
5
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
1
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
2
Two killed in heavy rain in Busan
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
5
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul dogged by cluster infections, daily imported cases in double digits for month