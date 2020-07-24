SamsungElecMech 137,500 DN 4,000

Hanssem 104,000 DN 3,500

TAEYOUNG E&C 16,250 UP 150

KSOE 88,300 DN 700

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 25,950 DN 300

OCI 53,500 DN 3,400

LS ELECTRIC 60,300 DN 1,300

KorZinc 395,500 DN 8,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,620 DN 80

SYC 59,900 DN 100

HyundaiMipoDock 31,650 DN 450

IS DONGSEO 44,850 UP 2,050

S-Oil 61,700 DN 500

LG Innotek 156,000 DN 4,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 173,000 DN 1,500

HMM 5,170 DN 30

HYUNDAI WIA 38,150 DN 650

KumhoPetrochem 89,300 UP 300

Mobis 203,500 DN 8,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,900 DN 400

HDC HOLDINGS 9,390 UP 10

S-1 85,000 0

Hanchem 147,500 DN 7,000

DWS 21,000 DN 500

UNID 41,650 UP 50

KEPCO 19,500 UP 100

SamsungSecu 28,800 DN 200

KG DONGBU STL 12,050 DN 300

SKTelecom 208,000 DN 3,500

S&T MOTIV 41,450 DN 1,400

HyundaiElev 46,000 DN 500

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,600 DN 550

Hanon Systems 9,130 DN 130

SK 224,500 DN 5,500

DAEKYO 4,140 UP 35

GKL 12,900 0

Handsome 32,700 DN 600

Asiana Airlines 3,665 DN 100

COWAY 74,500 DN 1,500

LOTTE SHOPPING 78,200 DN 1,200

(MORE)