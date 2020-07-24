IBK 8,250 0

NamhaeChem 7,940 UP 130

DONGSUH 19,200 UP 150

BGF 4,160 DN 40

SamsungEng 12,100 DN 200

SAMSUNG C&T 106,000 DN 2,000

PanOcean 3,580 DN 35

SAMSUNG CARD 28,100 DN 200

CheilWorldwide 17,300 DN 350

KT 23,650 DN 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL148500 DN1000

LOTTE TOUR 16,450 DN 550

LG Uplus 11,300 DN 300

SAMSUNG LIFE 46,300 DN 250

SKCHEM 280,500 UP 42,000

KT&G 80,400 DN 400

DHICO 8,170 DN 440

LG Display 12,350 DN 400

Kangwonland 22,950 DN 250

NAVER 281,000 DN 3,000

Kakao 324,500 DN 5,000

NCsoft 802,000 DN 9,000

DSME 23,650 DN 400

DSINFRA 7,230 UP 90

DWEC 3,450 DN 40

Donga ST 95,600 UP 2,600

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,200 DN 100

CJ CheilJedang 369,000 DN 4,000

DongwonF&B 188,000 DN 2,000

KEPCO KPS 29,700 UP 300

LGH&H 1,323,000 DN 18,000

LGCHEM 516,000 DN 16,000

KEPCO E&C 16,050 DN 350

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,500 UP 100

HALLA HOLDINGS 27,550 DN 500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,700 UP 350

LGELECTRONICS 74,100 0

Celltrion 319,000 DN 3,000

Huchems 16,450 UP 150

DAEWOONG PHARM 111,500 UP 1,500

