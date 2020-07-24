KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 8,250 0
NamhaeChem 7,940 UP 130
DONGSUH 19,200 UP 150
BGF 4,160 DN 40
SamsungEng 12,100 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 106,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 3,580 DN 35
SAMSUNG CARD 28,100 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 17,300 DN 350
KT 23,650 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL148500 DN1000
LOTTE TOUR 16,450 DN 550
LG Uplus 11,300 DN 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 46,300 DN 250
SKCHEM 280,500 UP 42,000
KT&G 80,400 DN 400
DHICO 8,170 DN 440
LG Display 12,350 DN 400
Kangwonland 22,950 DN 250
NAVER 281,000 DN 3,000
Kakao 324,500 DN 5,000
NCsoft 802,000 DN 9,000
DSME 23,650 DN 400
DSINFRA 7,230 UP 90
DWEC 3,450 DN 40
Donga ST 95,600 UP 2,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,200 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 369,000 DN 4,000
DongwonF&B 188,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 29,700 UP 300
LGH&H 1,323,000 DN 18,000
LGCHEM 516,000 DN 16,000
KEPCO E&C 16,050 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,500 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,550 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,700 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 74,100 0
Celltrion 319,000 DN 3,000
Huchems 16,450 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 111,500 UP 1,500
