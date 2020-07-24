Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

July 24, 2020

HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,800 UP 100
KIH 50,200 DN 1,100
LOTTE Himart 30,650 DN 300
GS 35,350 DN 350
CJ CGV 19,450 DN 350
LIG Nex1 32,150 UP 50
Fila Holdings 33,800 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 115,000 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,850 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 1,475 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 163,500 DN 2,000
LF 12,050 DN 100
FOOSUNG 7,890 DN 100
SK Innovation 132,000 0
POONGSAN 23,150 DN 1,050
KBFinancialGroup 35,400 DN 450
Hansae 10,800 DN 50
LG HAUSYS 60,800 DN 1,100
Youngone Corp 24,600 DN 300
KOLON IND 34,700 DN 1,000
HanmiPharm 250,000 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 5,080 DN 60
emart 110,500 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY256 50 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 43,950 DN 350
HANJINKAL 87,700 DN 1,400
DoubleUGames 77,300 UP 4,100
CUCKOO 82,100 UP 1,000
COSMAX 90,500 DN 600
MANDO 23,400 DN 650
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 755,000 DN 20,000
INNOCEAN 47,450 DN 50
Doosan Bobcat 27,500 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,300 DN 300
Netmarble 124,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S233000 DN3000
ORION 133,000 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 128,000 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 21,900 DN 200
WooriFinancialGroup 8,800 DN 20
(END)

