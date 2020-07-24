(LEAD) Doosan Infracore Q2 net more than halves on pandemic
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 78.1 billion won (US$ 65 million), down 54.8 percent from a year earlier due to a decline in sales caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Korea's largest construction equipment maker posted an operating income of 154.3 billion won in the April-June period, compared with 297.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 10.2 percent to 1.97 trillion won over the cited period.
The operating profit was 4.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data arm of Yonhap News Agency.
Doosan Infracore blamed its poor performance in the April-June period on a slump in the global market triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and deepened competition.
Although Doosan Infracore suffered a setback in other major markets, it enjoyed a hefty sales increase in China.
The company's sales of excavators rose 58 percent to 528 billion won in China in the second quarter from a year ago as the Chinese excavator market rapidly bounced back.
According to the data provided by the China Construction Machinery Association, Doosan Infracore's share of the Chinese excavator market expanded to 23 percent in the first half of the year, compared with 12.9 percent in 2015.
The company expected the size of the Chinese excavator market to reach 240,000 units, higher than the earlier estimation of 210,000 units.
Cash-strapped Doosan Group has been reported to send an investment guide to investors for the sales of the largest construction equipment maker.
