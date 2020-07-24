S. Korean Bond Yields on Jul. 24, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 July 24, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.671 0.672 -0.1
3-year TB 0.799 0.798 +0.1
10-year TB 1.305 1.318 -1.3
2-year MSB 0.744 0.743 +0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.189 2.194 -0.5
91-day CD 0.780 0.780 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
2
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
3
Former Filipino amb. in S. Korea placed on Interpol's wanted list
-
4
Gov't to expand job insurance, IT jobs under New Deal project
-
5
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
5
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
1
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
2
Two killed in heavy rain in Busan
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
5
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul dogged by cluster infections, daily imported cases in double digits for month