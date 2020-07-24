Lotte Giants rally past Kiwoom Heroes to begin KBO's weekend series
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Starter Park Se-woong tied his season high with seven strikeouts, and the opportunistic offense capitalized on shaky pitching by the opponent, as the Lotte Giants rallied past the Kiwoom Heroes 4-2 on Friday.
Park held the Heroes to two runs over 5 1/3 innings at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, sending them to their third straight loss in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). The right-hander improved to 4-5 this season and lowered his ERA from 5.19 to 5.05.
The Giants scored the game's first run in the first inning. With one out, Son Ah-seop singled and stole second, and then came home on Jeon Jun-woo's follow-up single.
Kiwoom starter Choi Won-tae was all over the place from the beginning. In the top first, he slipped on the mound and threw a wild pitch into the grass right in front of him, and issued a two-out walk. The right-hander gave up a single and a walk in the second inning but escaped the jam unscathed. He needed 50 pitches to get through the first two frames.
The Heroes' offense battled back to give Choi a lead. His catcher, Park Dong-won, blasted a game-tying solo home run in the bottom second, and then in the bottom third, Seo Geon-chang's sacrifice fly put the Heroes ahead 2-1.
They still had a man at third for their two best hitters, Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Ha-seong, but they each grounded out and flied out.
The missed opportunity haunted the Heroes right away, and Choi didn't stay long enough to enjoy the lead.
He allowed a walk and a double to start the inning. When Min Byung-hun laid down a bunt to move the runners over, Choi fielded the ball and tried to get the lead runner at third. But Dixon Machado easily beat the throw, and Min also reached first safely to load the bases.
Choi's night was over, and reliever Yang Hyun let all three inherited runners to score.
With Jung Hoon at the plate, Yang threw a wild pitch that allowed Machado to score the tying run. In the same at-bat, Jung knocked a single to center to bring home two more runs for a 4-2 Giants lead.
And Park Se-woong and the bullpen made the lead stand. After the Giants reclaimed their lead, Park pitched around a one-out walk in the bottom fourth with two strikeouts. He fanned two more batters in the fifth and survived a two-out double by Seo Geon-chang in that same inning.
Park recorded another strikeout to open the sixth but was lifted after Park Byung-ho's single, which came on his 96th pitch of the day.
Four relievers after Park Se-woong stifled the Heroes to just one hit and five strikeouts over the final 3 2/3 innings.
Closer Kim Won-jung pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save of the season. He shook off a rough outing against the SK Wyverns from Tuesday, when he served up a walk-off, two-run home run to Jamie Romak in the bottom ninth of an 8-7 loss.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
