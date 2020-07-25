U.S. official reaffirms commitment to N.K. denuclearization
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 24 (Yonhap) -- A senior U.S. official has highlighted Washington's commitment to achieving the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea, the State Department said Friday.
David Stilwell, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, delivered the position during a videoconference with senior officials from member states of the ASEAN Regional Forum on Tuesday, the department said in a press release.
The ARF meetings are among the few multilateral events attended by North Korean officials.
"The Assistant Secretary ... highlighted the ongoing U.S. commitment to supporting a meaningful Code of Conduct on the South China Sea and achieving the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea, and called for the safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees and for the government of Burma to bring those responsible for atrocities to justice," the department said.
Stilwell also took part in a virtual meeting of the East Asia Summit on Monday, during which he emphasized the need for North Korea to abide by U.N. Security Council resolutions and return to diplomatic engagement, according to an earlier press release from the department.
Both the ARF and EAS bring together the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and their partner countries across the Asia-Pacific region.
South Korea was represented at this week's virtual meetings by Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn.
Ri Ho-jun, a North Korean diplomat in Vietnam, attended the ARF session but did not make any remarks, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
2
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
3
Gov't to expand job insurance, IT jobs under New Deal project
-
4
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
5
Gov't to expand employment insurance to all workers by 2025: minister
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
5
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
1
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
2
Two killed in heavy rain in Busan
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
(3rd LD) Daily virus cases to spike over weekend, health authorities warn
-
5
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul dogged by cluster infections, daily imported cases in double digits for month