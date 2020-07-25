U.S., dozens others accuse N. Korea of U.N. sanctions violations: report
WASHINGTON, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The United States and 42 other countries accused North Korea on Friday of importing more than the U.N.-permitted volume of refined petroleum and called for a halt to deliveries until the end of the year, according to a news report.
The group said in a complaint to the U.N. Security Council North Korea sanctions committee that Pyongyang is estimated to have imported more than 1.6 million barrels of refined petroleum via 56 illicit tanker deliveries in the first five months of this year, Reuters reported.
Under U.N. sanctions, North Korea can only import 500,000 barrels annually. The sanctions aim to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
The countries asked the committee to make an official determination that North Korea had exceeded the limit and "inform member states that they must immediately cease selling, supplying, or transferring refined petroleum products to the DPRK for the remainder of the year."
DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The complaint also alleged that while China and Russia collectively reported 106,094.17 barrels of refined petroleum product transfers to North Korea from January through May, "The official accounting of the DPRK's imports vastly underrepresents the volume of refined petroleum products that actually enter the DPRK."
The countries urged the committee to call on member states to exercise enhanced vigilance regarding the North's attempts to procure additional refined petroleum products and to prevent their illicit transfers at sea, Reuters said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
2
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
3
Gov't to expand job insurance, IT jobs under New Deal project
-
4
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
5
Gov't to expand employment insurance to all workers by 2025: minister
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
5
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
1
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
2
Two killed in heavy rain in Busan
-
3
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
4
(3rd LD) Daily virus cases to spike over weekend, health authorities warn
-
5
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul dogged by cluster infections, daily imported cases in double digits for month