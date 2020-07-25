Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

July 25, 2020

SEOUL, Jul. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/21 Sunny 60

Incheon 28/21 Cloudy 30

Suwon 29/21 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 28/21 Rain 60

Daejeon 27/21 Rain 60

Chuncheon 27/21 Sunny 60

Gangneung 25/21 Rain 90

Jeonju 27/21 Rain 60

Gwangju 27/21 Rain 60

Jeju 27/22 Cloudy 30

Daegu 28/20 Rain 80

Busan 26/21 Sunny 70

