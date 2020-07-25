Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 July 25, 2020
SEOUL, Jul. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/21 Sunny 60
Incheon 28/21 Cloudy 30
Suwon 29/21 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 28/21 Rain 60
Daejeon 27/21 Rain 60
Chuncheon 27/21 Sunny 60
Gangneung 25/21 Rain 90
Jeonju 27/21 Rain 60
Gwangju 27/21 Rain 60
Jeju 27/22 Cloudy 30
Daegu 28/20 Rain 80
Busan 26/21 Sunny 70
(END)
