Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 July 26, 2020
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/22 Sunny 60
Incheon 28/22 Sunny 30
Suwon 29/22 Sunny 60
Cheongju 29/22 Sunny 60
Daejeon 28/21 Rain 60
Chuncheon 29/21 Sunny 60
Gangneung 26/21 Rain 60
Jeonju 28/21 Rain 60
Gwangju 28/21 Sunny 70
Jeju 28/22 Cloudy 20
Daegu 29/21 Sunny 70
Busan 27/21 Sunny 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
2
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
3
Gov't to expand employment insurance to all workers by 2025: minister
-
4
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
5
Bugs found at seven water-purifying plants: ministry
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases spike to over 110 on cases coming in from Iraq, Russia
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus infections at 4-month high on spiking imported cases
-
3
New virus cases spike to over 110 on cases coming in from Iraq, Russia
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. leader adopts 'maximum emergency system' after defector returns with coronavirus symptoms
-
5
(LEAD) Spiking imported cases put S. Korea's containment efforts in peril