Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 July 26, 2020

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/22 Sunny 60

Incheon 28/22 Sunny 30

Suwon 29/22 Sunny 60

Cheongju 29/22 Sunny 60

Daejeon 28/21 Rain 60

Chuncheon 29/21 Sunny 60

Gangneung 26/21 Rain 60

Jeonju 28/21 Rain 60

Gwangju 28/21 Sunny 70

Jeju 28/22 Cloudy 20

Daegu 29/21 Sunny 70

Busan 27/21 Sunny 20

