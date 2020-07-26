SK Bioscience picks lead manager to go public
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean vaccine maker SK Bioscience Co. said Sunday it has tapped NH Investment Securities Co. as the lead manager and Korea Investment Co. as the co-lead manager to sell its shares on the Seoul bourse.
"We have been pushing ahead with a plan to sell our shares on the Seoul bourse by 2021 to raise money for the expansion of our business and additional growth," the company said.
SK Bioscience was spun off from pharmaceutical company SK Chemicals of the country's third-largest conglomerate SK in July 2018.
The vaccine maker has been developing a vaccine to treat new coronavirus infections.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
