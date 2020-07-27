Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea declares state of emergency after defector returns with coronavirus symptoms (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't to announce home supply measures as early as Tuesday (Kookmin Daily)
-- Pyongyang says N. Korean defector with coronavirus symptoms crossed border to return home (Donga llbo)
-- N. Korean defector with COVID-19 symptoms crosses border to return home (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Military realizes that N. Korean defector returned home through N.K. announcement (Segye Times)
-- Young households in 30s borrow 130 tln won to buy homes (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea quarantines Pyongyang due to defector returning with COVID-19 symptoms (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Pyongyang declares state of emergency after defector returns with coronavirus symptoms (Hankyoreh)
-- Military, police fail to realize N. Korean defector crossed border to return home (Hankook Ilbo)
-- HDC wants additional due diligence on Asiana Airlines amid pandemic (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't set to release home supply measures for young households (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North declares state of emergency due to Covid-19 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'High chances' that defector returned to North via border: Seoul (Korea Herald)
-- Three leaders at crossroads (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
-
2
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
3
Gov't to expand employment insurance to all workers by 2025: minister
-
4
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
5
Bugs found at seven water-purifying plants: ministry
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
4
Trump says he is getting 'so-called' allies to pay for defense
-
5
Heavy downpours pummel S. Korea, unleash flash floods, leave 4 dead or missing
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea sees 'high chances' of defector's border crossing into N. Korea
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees 'high chances' of defector's border crossing into N. Korea
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader adopts 'maximum emergency system' after defector returns with coronavirus symptoms
-
4
PM says S. Korea will push to charge foreigners for COVID-19 treatment
-
5
(4th LD) N.K. leader adopts 'maximum emergency system' after defector returns with coronavirus symptoms