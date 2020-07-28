Korean-language dailies

-- Prosecution reform committee says scrap prosecutor general's power of commanding investigations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Prosecution chief's power to lead investigations should be scrapped; depowering Yoon Seok-youl picks up speed (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'K battery power': Korean companies' market share doubles amid coronavirus pandemic (Donga llbo)

-- Seoul on '35-story rule dilemma' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Jeonse' prices soar as gov't pushes for 3 property leasing laws (Segye Times)

-- Opposition party claims Park Jie-won signed side agreement with N. Korea to provide US$3 bln (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Prosecutor general's power to lead investigations should be scrapped, depowering Yoon Seok-youl starts (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Administrative capital Sejong should be control tower for balanced development' (Hankyoreh)

-- Prosecution reform committee advises prosecutor general's power to lead investigations be scrapped (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't seeking to supply homes for 10,000 households in Sangam DMC area (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- TikTok, Tencent: invasion of Chinese platforms (Korea Economic Daily)

