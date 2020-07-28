Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecution reform committee says scrap prosecutor general's power of commanding investigations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecution chief's power to lead investigations should be scrapped; depowering Yoon Seok-youl picks up speed (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'K battery power': Korean companies' market share doubles amid coronavirus pandemic (Donga llbo)
-- Seoul on '35-story rule dilemma' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Jeonse' prices soar as gov't pushes for 3 property leasing laws (Segye Times)
-- Opposition party claims Park Jie-won signed side agreement with N. Korea to provide US$3 bln (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecutor general's power to lead investigations should be scrapped, depowering Yoon Seok-youl starts (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Administrative capital Sejong should be control tower for balanced development' (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecution reform committee advises prosecutor general's power to lead investigations be scrapped (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't seeking to supply homes for 10,000 households in Sangam DMC area (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- TikTok, Tencent: invasion of Chinese platforms (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Flat prices keep rising -- even in Sejong (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Learning gap: schools battle new coronavirus challenge (Korea Herald)
-- Korea's G7 participation left in limbo (Korea Times)
(END)
