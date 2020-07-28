Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:10 July 28, 2020

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecution reform committee says scrap prosecutor general's power of commanding investigations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecution chief's power to lead investigations should be scrapped; depowering Yoon Seok-youl picks up speed (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'K battery power': Korean companies' market share doubles amid coronavirus pandemic (Donga llbo)
-- Seoul on '35-story rule dilemma' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Jeonse' prices soar as gov't pushes for 3 property leasing laws (Segye Times)
-- Opposition party claims Park Jie-won signed side agreement with N. Korea to provide US$3 bln (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecutor general's power to lead investigations should be scrapped, depowering Yoon Seok-youl starts (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Administrative capital Sejong should be control tower for balanced development' (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecution reform committee advises prosecutor general's power to lead investigations be scrapped (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't seeking to supply homes for 10,000 households in Sangam DMC area (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- TikTok, Tencent: invasion of Chinese platforms (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Flat prices keep rising -- even in Sejong (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Learning gap: schools battle new coronavirus challenge (Korea Herald)
-- Korea's G7 participation left in limbo (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!